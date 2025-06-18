Expand / Collapse search

Shooting reported along Mount Zion Blvd. in Morrow

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 18, 2025 11:42pm EDT
Clayton County
Clayton County police respond to a report of a shooting at a shopping center in the 6000 block of Mount Zion Blvd. in Morrow on June 18, 2025. (FOX 5)

MORROW, Ga. - There was a massive police presence in Clayton County off Mount Zion Boulevard late Wednesday evening.

What we know:

According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to a shopping center in the 6000 block of Mount Zion Blvd. 

What we don't know:

Police have not said if anyone was shot or injured. 

There is no word on whether a shooter was involved.

The Source: The Clayton County Police Department provided the details for this article.

