Shooting reported along Mount Zion Blvd. in Morrow
Image 1 of 5
▼
Clayton County police respond to a report of a shooting at a shopping center in the 6000 block of Mount Zion Blvd. in Morrow on June 18, 2025. (FOX 5)
MORROW, Ga. - There was a massive police presence in Clayton County off Mount Zion Boulevard late Wednesday evening.
What we know:
According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded to a shopping center in the 6000 block of Mount Zion Blvd.
What we don't know:
Police have not said if anyone was shot or injured.
There is no word on whether a shooter was involved.
The Source: The Clayton County Police Department provided the details for this article.