12 top metro Atlanta Kroger employees competing for bagging title

The Brief Twelve top Kroger employees competed in Atlanta for the Georgia State Grocery Bagging Championship title. Contestants were judged on speed, organization, item care, and customer interaction, with a goal of finishing in under 40 seconds. The state winner will advance to the Southeast regional and could compete for a $10,000 grand prize in Las Vegas.



Bagging groceries may seem like a routine task, but for 12 Kroger employees from across Georgia, it's a skill worthy of competition — and potentially, a $10,000 prize.

What we know:

On Wednesday morning, excitement filled the Kroger store at Embry Village in northeast Atlanta, where contestants faced off in the Georgia State Grocery Bagging Championship. The high-energy event featured heats of three competitors at a time, all working to perfectly bag identical sets of groceries in less than 40 seconds.

Each contestant was judged on speed, organization, weight distribution, and care for delicate items like bread and eggs. Judges also considered the baggers' style and customer interaction — a reminder that personality counts just as much as precision.

What they're saying:

"This is more than just bragging rights," organizers said. The state winner will advance to a regional showdown against other champions from across the Southeast, with the ultimate goal of making it to the National Championship in Las Vegas, where a $10,000 grand prize awaits.

The 12 finalists in Atlanta were selected from 182 stores across the state, each earning their spot by winning local and regional competitions.

Best Baggers competing in Kroger’s Georgia Bag-Off are:

Angel Foster, hails from Kroger in Sugar Hill

Aiden Albright hails from Kroger in Jefferson

Imran Datm, hails from Kroger hails from Kroger in Loganville

Aiden Albright, hails from Kroger in Atlanta

Noah Ambersley, hails from Kroger in McDonough

Kevin Belloso, hails from Kroger in Smyrna

Jason Garcia, hails from Kroger in Marietta

Jose Lopez, hails from Kroger in Calhoun

Joshua (Cal) Saunders, hails from Kroger in Dawsonville

Taniya Lett, hails from Kroger in Atlanta

Santana Elder, hails from Kroger in Athens

Angela Cota, hails from Kroger in Griffin

Deandre Dukes, hails from Kroger in Savannah