Family of Fulton County Jail inmate Samuel Lawrence holding press conference

The family of Samuel Lawrence, an inmate who lost his life at the Fulton County Jail last month, is breaking their silence today. Samuel Lawrence's death has raised serious questions, particularly in the aftermath of his filing a prisoner civil rights complaint in federal court just days before his passing.

The Lawrence family is set to address the media later this morning, shedding light on their concerns about Samuel's case and the troubling conditions within the Fulton County Jail.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Check back here for a livestream.

Samuel Lawrence wrote extensively about the harsh conditions he endured within his cell. His complaints included detailing alleged beatings he suffered at the hands of both fellow inmates and jail guards.

Lawrence was laid to rest just yesterday at the chapel at Watts in Union City.

An ongoing investigation by the Department of Justice, sparked by the death of another inmate, is focusing on the treatment of inmates within the facility.

As of now, the coroner has not released the autopsy report for Lawrence's death, leaving crucial questions unanswered. The family and their legal representatives are expected to provide further insights into the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise during the upcoming news conference.