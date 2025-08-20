2 Georgia schools make top 100 in U.S. News high school list

article

The Brief Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology ranked No. 13 nationally. Columbus High School also made the top 100 in U.S. News’ 2025 rankings. Rankings evaluated schools on college readiness, test scores and graduation rates.



Two public high schools in Georgia are among the top 100 schools in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best High Schools list released this week.

What we know:

The Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (GSMST) in Lawrenceville led the way for the state, ranking No. 13 nationally with an overall score of 99.3 out of 100. The highly selective STEM-focused school boasts a 98% Advanced Placement (AP) participation rate, with 86% minority enrollment and 40% of students classified as economically disadvantaged. GSMST is part of the Gwinnett County Public Schools system.

Columbus High School, located in Columbus and part of the Muscogee County School District, also placed in the national top 100. The school earned a 99.56 score, ranking second in Georgia. Columbus High has a 100% AP participation rate, with a student body that is 58% minority and 29% economically disadvantaged.

The Gwinnett School was the only Georgia high school to make it into the top 100 in 2024.

U.S. News evaluated more than 24,000 public high schools across the country, ranking roughly 18,000 of them based on college readiness, state test performance, underserved student achievement, curriculum breadth and graduation rates. In Georgia, 433 high schools were ranked.

To graduate in Georgia, high school students must complete at least 23 course credits and pass required Georgia Milestones assessments. Students planning to attend a University System of Georgia school must also complete two consecutive credits in the same foreign language.

🔟 Top 10 High Schools in Georgia (2025 U.S. News Rankings)

Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology — Lawrenceville Columbus High School — Columbus Alliance Academy for Innovation — Cumming Davidson Magnet School — Augusta Elite Scholars Academy — Jonesboro Walton High School — Marietta Northview High School — Duluth Academy for Classical Education — Macon Lambert High School — Suwanee Dekalb School of the Arts — Avondale Estates

Top 5 High Schools per School District

Atlanta Public Schools

Atlanta Classical Academy Midtown High School Charles Drew Charter School North Atlanta High School Coretta Scott King Women’s Leadership Academy

Clayton County

Elite Scholars Academy School Martha Ellen Stilwell School for the Performing Arts Riverdale High School Morrow High School Jonesboro High School

Cobb County

Walton High School Lassiter High School Pope High School Harrison High School Kennesaw Mountain High School

DeKalb County School District

DeKalb School of the Arts DeKalb Early College Academy Chamblee Charter High School Arabia Mountain High School Druid Hills High School

Forsyth County Public Schools

Alliance Academy for Innovation Lambert High School South Forsyth High School Denmark High School West Forsyth High School

Fulton County Schools

Northview High School Chattahoochee High School Johns Creek High School Alpharetta High School Milton High School

Gwinnett County Schools

Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology North Gwinnett High School Paul Duke STEM High School Brookwood High School Mill Creek High School

Henry County Schools

Union Grove High School Ola High School Woodland High School Dutchtown High School Eagle’s Landing High School