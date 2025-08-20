2 Georgia schools make top 100 in U.S. News high school list
ATLANTA - Two public high schools in Georgia are among the top 100 schools in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best High Schools list released this week.
What we know:
The Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (GSMST) in Lawrenceville led the way for the state, ranking No. 13 nationally with an overall score of 99.3 out of 100. The highly selective STEM-focused school boasts a 98% Advanced Placement (AP) participation rate, with 86% minority enrollment and 40% of students classified as economically disadvantaged. GSMST is part of the Gwinnett County Public Schools system.
Columbus High School, located in Columbus and part of the Muscogee County School District, also placed in the national top 100. The school earned a 99.56 score, ranking second in Georgia. Columbus High has a 100% AP participation rate, with a student body that is 58% minority and 29% economically disadvantaged.
The Gwinnett School was the only Georgia high school to make it into the top 100 in 2024.
U.S. News evaluated more than 24,000 public high schools across the country, ranking roughly 18,000 of them based on college readiness, state test performance, underserved student achievement, curriculum breadth and graduation rates. In Georgia, 433 high schools were ranked.
To graduate in Georgia, high school students must complete at least 23 course credits and pass required Georgia Milestones assessments. Students planning to attend a University System of Georgia school must also complete two consecutive credits in the same foreign language.
🔟 Top 10 High Schools in Georgia (2025 U.S. News Rankings)
- Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology — Lawrenceville
- Columbus High School — Columbus
- Alliance Academy for Innovation — Cumming
- Davidson Magnet School — Augusta
- Elite Scholars Academy — Jonesboro
- Walton High School — Marietta
- Northview High School — Duluth
- Academy for Classical Education — Macon
- Lambert High School — Suwanee
- Dekalb School of the Arts — Avondale Estates
Top 5 High Schools per School District
Atlanta Public Schools
- Atlanta Classical Academy
- Midtown High School
- Charles Drew Charter School
- North Atlanta High School
- Coretta Scott King Women’s Leadership Academy
Clayton County
- Elite Scholars Academy School
- Martha Ellen Stilwell School for the Performing Arts
- Riverdale High School
- Morrow High School
- Jonesboro High School
Cobb County
- Walton High School
- Lassiter High School
- Pope High School
- Harrison High School
- Kennesaw Mountain High School
DeKalb County School District
- DeKalb School of the Arts
- DeKalb Early College Academy
- Chamblee Charter High School
- Arabia Mountain High School
- Druid Hills High School
Forsyth County Public Schools
- Alliance Academy for Innovation
- Lambert High School
- South Forsyth High School
- Denmark High School
- West Forsyth High School
Fulton County Schools
- Northview High School
- Chattahoochee High School
- Johns Creek High School
- Alpharetta High School
- Milton High School
Gwinnett County Schools
- Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology
- North Gwinnett High School
- Paul Duke STEM High School
- Brookwood High School
- Mill Creek High School
Henry County Schools
- Union Grove High School
- Ola High School
- Woodland High School
- Dutchtown High School
- Eagle’s Landing High School