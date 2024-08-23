Georgia Senate subcommittee to release findings on Fulton County Jail probe

A Georgia Senate subcommittee investigating the problems at the Fulton County Jail is expected to release its final report and recommendations for the troubled prison on Friday morning.

The subcommittee was created by Senate Public Safety Committee Chairman John Albers in late 2023 to investigate issues at the jail after 10 inmates died in the building last year.

In 2024, there will have been at least three deaths at the jail. Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat told FOX 5 there have been at least 10 stabbings at the prison since the beginning of June.

Overcrowding is one of the most significant issues. Inmates are often forced to sleep on the floor due to a lack of available beds, and personal space is virtually nonexistent, exacerbating stress and conflict within the population. The hygiene and sanitation standards at Fulton County Jail have also been widely criticized.

The sheriff says since 2022, his team has found more than 4,000 homemade weapons that were created from light fixtures and other jail infrastructure.

Labat has been pushing for a brand-new facility. However, the Fulton County Commission voted in July to spend $300 million on renovations to the jail instead of the estimated $2 billion to replace the jail - a plan the sheriff compared to putting a "Band-Aid on open-heart surgery."

The Department of Justice announced last year that they were launching an investigation into the jail. Three Georgia Democratic lawmakers sent a joint letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland in February to demand that the investigation be made a priority.

Subcommittee comments on Fulton County Jail improvements

Subcommittee Chair Sen. Randy Robertson told FOX 5 after the group's final public hearing in May that addressing dysfunction among agencies that slow down the criminal justice process and funding a new jail will be among his list of recommendations when the committee releases its report this summer.

"That will be one of my recommendations," said Robertson, "based on the numbers that I saw that building a new county jail is a third less expensive than maintaining the current county jail at Rice Street."

Albers said the group has found "breakdowns in the process, but we've also seen some great improvements."

Those improvements include reducing the number of inmates currently housed at the Rice Street facility.

"There are less than 2,600-plus people in the prison when it was over 3,700 when we started this process," Albers explained. "Less folks in the jail itself is a huge improvement."

The reduced population gives the sheriff's office the opportunity to do necessary renovations to aging parts of the jail, as state and local leaders explore long-term solutions.

The report is expected to share information on the current challenges plaguing the jail system.