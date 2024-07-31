Family of inmate stabbed to death in Fulton County Jail suing sheriff, deputy

The family of a man murdered while in custody at the Fulton County Jail plans to announce a lawsuit over his death.

On Sept. 22, 2022, Dino Walker was reportedly stabbed multiple times and left bleeding on the floor by two inmates after a detention officer left his post for almost an hour, the family alleges.

Wednesday, Walker's family and their attorneys are set to announce that they are suing the deputy allegedly involved in the incident, the Fulton County Sheriff, and the county.

In their lawsuit, the family claims the deputy was negligent and failed to protect Walker.

"For years, Fulton County and Sheriff Labat have failed miserably in their oversight of the Fulton County Jail. Perhaps the federal investigation underway will finally force them to do their jobs and respect the constitutional rights and humanity of pretrial detainees like Dino Walker," attorney Harold W. Spence said.

In 2023, attorneys told FOX 5 they had video footage of the murder that showed inmates seemingly unaffected by the act of violence.

"While he was on the floor with blood pooling around him, violence had become so normalized at the Fulton County jail that other inmates simply walked around him, stepping over him, looking at him as some sort of oddity but without providing any assistance whatsoever," Spence said.

The family will provide more details on the lawsuit and the case during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Fulton County Jail safety concerns

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat" says there have been 10 stabbings at the jail since the start of June. The deplorable conditions at the jail are currently the subject of a Department of Justice investigation.

Since 2022, at least 30 inmates have died at the jail. The sheriff says in that same period his team found more than 4,000 homemade weapons that were created from light fixtures and other jail infrastructure. He says a new facility would all but eliminate the problem.

Overcrowding is one of the most significant issues. Inmates are often forced to sleep on the floor due to a lack of available beds, and personal space is virtually nonexistent, exacerbating stress and conflict within the population. The hygiene and sanitation standards at Fulton County Jail have also been widely criticized.

Labat has been pushing for a brand-new jail. However, the Fulton County Commission recently voted to spend $300 million on renovations to the jail instead of the estimated $2 billion to replace the jail.

Almost one year ago, the Department of Justice launched a probe into the conditions of the jail after several deaths were reported.

Families of deceased inmates and advocacy groups have long called for federal intervention, arguing that local efforts to address the problems have been insufficient.

A state Senate subcommittee also launched its own investigation in fall 2024.