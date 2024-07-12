Sheriff Pat Labat discusses decision not to build new Fulton County Jail

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat is holding a press conference to discuss the current state of the Fulton County Jail and the decision not to replace it.

In a 4-3 vote, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners chose to spend up to $300 million to overhaul the existing infrastructure, focusing on urgent needs. The renovation would be rolled out in phases, with the first phase being the inspection of architectural, mechanical, electrical, and safety systems.

PREVIOUS STORY: New $2B Fulton County Jail nixed, commissioners approve renovation plan

Labat wanted a new $2 billion facility instead.

Since the start of 2022, at least 30 deaths have been reported at the Rice Street facility. Many of these deaths were attributed to a mix of violence, medical neglect, and poor living conditions, with some cases highlighting severe lapses in basic healthcare and supervision.

Overcrowding is one of the most significant issues. Inmates are often forced to sleep on the floor due to a lack of available beds, and personal space is virtually nonexistent, exacerbating stress and conflict within the population. The hygiene and sanitation standards at Fulton County Jail have also been widely criticized.

Almost one year ago, the Department of Justice launched a probe into the conditions of the jail after several deaths were reported.

Families of deceased inmates and advocacy groups have long called for federal intervention, arguing that local efforts to address the problems have been insufficient.

A state Senate subcommittee also launched its own investigation in fall 2024.



