City of Atlanta releases proposed $3B operating budget for 2026

article

The Brief Atlanta proposes a $3.0 billion total operating budget for Fiscal Year 2026, including $975 million for the General Fund. New financial strategies aim to reduce property taxes, cut debt, and strengthen the City's credit position. Major investments target public safety, affordable housing, infrastructure, and maintaining essential services.



The City of Atlanta on Tuesday announced its proposed $3.0 billion total operating budget for Fiscal Year 2026, reaffirming its priorities on public safety, affordable housing, and critical infrastructure investments. The plan includes a $975 million General Fund budget dedicated to sustaining essential services for residents, according to a press release from the city.

Click here to see the proposed budget.

Mayor Andre Dickens said the proposal reflects his administration’s vision for a "safe, thriving Atlanta—built for the future and full of opportunity for all."

PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta looks at layoffs, cuts to new city budget as it faces $20M deficit

What we know:

The fiscal blueprint also introduces a financial strategy aimed at easing the burden on taxpayers, reducing debt, and strengthening the city's credit position. By reallocating bond levy savings and optimizing general obligation debt, the City aims to provide meaningful property tax relief while improving long-term financial flexibility.

"This plan helps ease the tax burden on residents while improving the City’s financial health," said Mohamed Balla, the City's Chief Financial Officer. "Because property tax exemptions apply to the millage rate shifted to the Maintenance & Operations (M&O) levy—unlike the bond millage—this approach directly benefits taxpayers."

Public safety investments make up a significant portion of the General Fund allocations, including funding for enhanced salaries, new fleet and facility upgrades for Police and Fire departments, and ongoing infrastructure improvements. The plan ensures that Atlanta can maintain high-quality service delivery while investing in growth and resilience.

Councilmember Howard Shook, Chair of the Finance/Executive Committee, praised the proposal, calling it "a responsible plan that supports Atlanta’s continued growth and stability."

The total $3.0 billion operating budget is composed of funding streams from the General Fund, Aviation, Watershed Management, and Solid Waste Services. Key revenue sources such as property taxes, sales taxes, and hotel/motel taxes are central to sustaining city operations.

What they're saying:

City leaders emphasized that the proposal comes amid broader macroeconomic pressures. Departments have been instructed to maintain current service levels while enhancing operational efficiencies.

"Our focus remains on strong financial management and meeting the needs of our residents," Balla added. "With thoughtful planning, we’re building a more resilient and equitable future for all Atlantans."

What's next:

The proposed budget will now move through the City Council’s review process before final adoption.