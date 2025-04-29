Decatur school officials meeting to discuss bringing back DEI policies

article

The Brief City Schools of Decatur will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. at the Wilson Center to discuss reinstating equity policies. Officials are considering restoring policies on equal employment, educational access, and gender equity after recent federal court rulings. The meeting is open to the public with options to attend via Zoom or register to comment online or at the door.



The City Schools of Decatur school officials will meet today to discuss reinstating several equity policies that were previously amended or rescinded in response to executive orders issued under former President Donald Trump.

What we know:

The special-called meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at the Wilson Center on Electric Avenue.

The move comes after three federal courts issued preliminary injunctions Friday that affect restrictions tied to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. In light of those rulings, the City Schools of Decatur is considering bringing back policies that address equal employment opportunities, educational access, and gender equity in sports.

District leaders say they are reviewing their DEI framework to ensure it aligns with current federal guidelines and their commitment to providing an inclusive environment for all students and staff.

What you can do:

Public participation by those impacted by the decision is encouraged. The public can watch the meeting via Zoom by clicking here.

Those who wish to make a comment must click here. In-person attendees can register online before the meeting or upon arrival by scanning a QR code at the board room entrance.