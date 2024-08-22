Ex-Fulton County jail workers charged for giving inmates phones and cigarettes

Former Fulton County Jail security officers are now facing jail time themselves after being arrested for allegedly providing contraband to inmates.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of four contract employees: 34-year-old Laquana Ballard, 26-year-old Regina Harris, 24-year-old Anesia Silas, and 26-year-old Aisha Tate. All four are charged with supplying various forms of contraband, including cell phones and cigarettes, to inmates.

In addition to the contraband charges, Ballard is accused of sending explicit photos and videos to an inmate, while Tate is accused of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate. The accused former employees all worked on the same two floors of the jail.

Investigators have also connected four inmates to these crimes, charging them with conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of prohibited items. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat released a statement condemning the actions of the former employees, stating, "These women unfortunately chose to be on the wrong side of the law by fraternizing with residents. They will now have to face the consequences for the crimes they are accused of committing."

The Sheriff's Office has confirmed that this is an ongoing investigation, and additional charges may be forthcoming.