Expand / Collapse search
Flood Advisory
from MON 6:36 AM EDT until MON 8:30 AM EDT, Clay County
3
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, North Fulton County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Dade County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Pickens County, Forsyth County, Paulding County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Chattooga County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Gordon County, Butts County, Carroll County, Henry County, Troup County, Heard County, Fayette County, Dawson County, Whitfield County, Pike County, Catoosa County, Putnam County, Cobb County, Walker County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Upson County, Jasper County, Morgan County, Lamar County, Gilmer County, Newton County, Murray County, Clayton County, Floyd County, DeKalb County

Fan arrested for throwing sex toy during Atlanta Dream game, WNBA says

By and Associated Press
Published  August 4, 2025 7:31am EDT
Atlanta Dream
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

An official WNBA game ball sits on the court before the game between the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sept. 19, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • The WNBA said that an individual who threw a sex toy on the court during an Atlanta Dream game last week was arrested and is facing a ban from games.
    • This was one of two incidents involving sex toys and WNBA games last week - the other being in Chicago.
    • The league says any fan who throws an object on the court will be ejected and face a minimum one-year ban.

ATLANTA - A person who threw a sex toy on the court during an Atlanta Dream game last week is facing charges and a ban, the WNBA says.

The incident in Atlanta occurred late in the fourth quarter of the Dream’s game against the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday in College Park, Georgia.

What we know:

In a statement, the league said that the person who threw the sex toy onto the court was arrested.

"The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans," the league said in a statement. "In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."

This was one of two incidents involving sex toys and WNBA games.

On Friday, another sex toy was thrown in Chicago under a basket after a whistle was blown to stop play during the third quarter of the Valkyries’ 73-66 victory over the Sky. An official kicked the object aside before it was picked up and removed.

It’s unknown if the fan who threw the object at the Sky game was arrested.

What they're saying:

The action of the so-called fan received criticism from multiple players after the games. 

"It’s super disrespectful," Sky center Elizabeth Williams said after Friday’s game. "I don’t really get the point of it. It’s really immature. Whoever is doing it needs to grow up."

New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison commented on social media about the situation, calling it "so dangerous."

"ARENA SECURITY?! Hello??!" Harrison wrote on X. "Please do better. It’s not funny. Never was funny. Throwing ANYTHING on the court is so dangerous."

Dig deeper:

WNBA arenas have security procedures, with many having either a no-bag policy or some allowing clear bags, often limited in size. Every bag is subject to search upon arena entry.

The name of the person who allegedly threw the object and what charges they are facing have not been released.

The Source: Information for this story came from a statement by the WNBA and a report by the Associated Press.

Atlanta DreamCrime and Public SafetyNews