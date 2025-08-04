Fan arrested for throwing sex toy during Atlanta Dream game, WNBA says

article

A person who threw a sex toy on the court during an Atlanta Dream game last week is facing charges and a ban, the WNBA says.

The incident in Atlanta occurred late in the fourth quarter of the Dream’s game against the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday in College Park, Georgia.

What we know:

In a statement, the league said that the person who threw the sex toy onto the court was arrested.

"The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league. Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans," the league said in a statement. "In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities."

This was one of two incidents involving sex toys and WNBA games.

On Friday, another sex toy was thrown in Chicago under a basket after a whistle was blown to stop play during the third quarter of the Valkyries’ 73-66 victory over the Sky. An official kicked the object aside before it was picked up and removed.

It’s unknown if the fan who threw the object at the Sky game was arrested.

What they're saying:

The action of the so-called fan received criticism from multiple players after the games.

"It’s super disrespectful," Sky center Elizabeth Williams said after Friday’s game. "I don’t really get the point of it. It’s really immature. Whoever is doing it needs to grow up."

New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison commented on social media about the situation, calling it "so dangerous."

"ARENA SECURITY?! Hello??!" Harrison wrote on X. "Please do better. It’s not funny. Never was funny. Throwing ANYTHING on the court is so dangerous."

Dig deeper:

WNBA arenas have security procedures, with many having either a no-bag policy or some allowing clear bags, often limited in size. Every bag is subject to search upon arena entry.

The name of the person who allegedly threw the object and what charges they are facing have not been released.