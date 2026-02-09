Plane makes emergency landing on Gainesville road, minor injuries

The Brief Single-engine plane makes emergency landing on Gainesville road, police say Plane hit several vehicles; minor injuries reported Landing near Browns Bridge Road and Pearl Nix Parkway; road closures in effect



A single-engine plane reportedly made an emergency landing on a road in Gainesville on Monday, according to police.

What we know:

The plane hit several vehicles and minor injuries have been reported.

The emergency landing took place near Browns Bridge Road and Pearl Nix Parkway. Road closures are currently in effect.

FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew at the scene and is gathering more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.