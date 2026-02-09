Expand / Collapse search

Plane makes emergency landing on Gainesville road, minor injuries

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 9, 2026 1:20pm EST
Gainesville
FOX 5 Atlanta
Small plane hits multiple cars in Gainesville emergency landing

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a busy Gainesville roadway Monday afternoon, striking vehicles and shutting down a major intersection. The aircraft touched down at the intersection of Browns Bridge Road and Pearl Nix Parkway, according to the Gainesville Police Department. FOX 5’s Tanya Mendoza reports that while the plane collided with multiple cars, only minor injuries have been reported. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area as investigators work to determine the cause of the emergency landing.

The Brief

    • Single-engine plane makes emergency landing on Gainesville road, police say
    • Plane hit several vehicles; minor injuries reported
    • Landing near Browns Bridge Road and Pearl Nix Parkway; road closures in effect

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A single-engine plane reportedly made an emergency landing on a road in Gainesville on Monday, according to police.

What we know:

The plane hit several vehicles and minor injuries have been reported.

The emergency landing took place near Browns Bridge Road and Pearl Nix Parkway. Road closures are currently in effect.

FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew at the scene and is gathering more information. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. 

GainesvilleNews