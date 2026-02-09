Traveler stopped at Atlanta airport; agents find 42 pounds of marijuana

The Brief CBP agents stopped an alleged drug smuggler at the Atlanta airport in January. When authorities searched the man's suitcase, they found about 42 pounds of marijuana, officials said. Kash Berthelot will face state prosecution as a result of the alleged smuggling attempt.



Federal agents at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport stopped an alleged drug smuggling attempt in January after finding 42 pounds of marijuana tucked inside a traveler’s suitcase destined for France.

What we know:

Kash Berthelot, 41, of California, was stopped at the departure gate by US Customs and Border Protection agents in Atlanta on Jan. 14 and escorted to the CBP inspection station, where agents searched his two suitcases.

Officers found four vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana inside, according to the agency.

Following the discovery, Atlanta police then arrested Berthelot for trafficking charges. He is expected to be prosecuted by the state.

Dig deeper:

The bust highlights what CBP says is a nationwide trend of transnational criminal organizations trying to transport marijuana through passenger bags and express air delivery to Europe, where the drug can be sold for large profits.

Although some US states have decriminalized marijuana for medicinal or recreational use, it is still illegal under federal law. Additionally, federal law prohibits transporting the drug across state lines or out of the United States.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say whether they believe Berthelot is part of a larger trafficking organization or where the drugs originated from.

Although the state will prosecute Berthelot, it is unclear if he will face federal charges.