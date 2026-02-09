UWG student killed near Douglasville store; suspect identified

The Brief 19-year-old UWG student Lyric Farley shot and killed Saturday Suspect David Powell arrested early Sunday after traffic stop Deputies say victim and suspect had a prior personal relationship



Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old University of West Georgia student over the weekend.

PREVIOUS STORY: 19-year-old found shot to death on Kings Highway; deputies make arrest

What we know:

Investigators said the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot behind a Dollar General off Central Church Road in the Kings Corner area of Douglasville. Deputies responding to a 911 call reporting shots fired found a woman inside a vehicle, where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Lyric Latrice Farley, 19, of Carrollton. Authorities said evidence, witness statements and surveillance video indicated Farley and the suspect knew each other and had a prior personal relationship. Investigators believe the two met following a disagreement and that Farley was fatally shot during that meeting.

Deputies identified the suspect as David Marc Anthony Powell, 20, of Douglasville. He was taken into custody without incident around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after deputies stopped a vehicle on Interstate 20 near Highway 5. Powell has been charged with murder and aggravated assault and is scheduled to appear before a judge in Douglas County Superior Court later today.

David Marc Anthony Powell (Credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said multiple firearms were recovered and vehicles believed to be connected to the investigation were impounded.

What's next:

The case remains active.