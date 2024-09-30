PHOTOS: Residents submit photos of 'smoke' after BioLab fire in Conyers

A chemical fire at BioLab in Conyers early Sunday morning sent a massive plume of smoke into the area that could still be seen on Monday morning. Approximately 17,000 people were evacuated from the area and thousands more were told to shelter in place. The smoke has started to invade nearby areas and residents are posting photos on social media and sending them to FOX 5 Atlanta.

If you would like to submit your photo for this gallery, please send to newstipsatlanta@fox.com. Please be aware that officials are advising residents to evacuate if they are in the evacuation zone or shelter in place if needed. Do NOT take chances with your health simply for a photo or video.