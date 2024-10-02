BioLab fire: Overnight chlorine spike, Atlanta residents warned of haze and odor

article

Air quality monitors near the BioLab facility detected elevated chlorine levels overnight, exceeding safety thresholds, according to Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

According to a press release on their website, state and federal agencies are continuing to monitor air quality around the Atlanta metro area following the BioLab fire in Rockdale County. Authorities are using the Trace Atmospheric Gas Analyzer (TAGA), a mobile lab capable of real-time air monitoring, to assess chlorine emissions and other compounds in the air.

Weather forecasts are currently predicting a shift in wind direction Wednesday night, which could cause smoke and chlorine odors to move westward toward Atlanta. As a result, residents in the metro area may notice haze and the smell of chlorine on Thursday morning. Officials emphasize that while the odor may be noticeable, chlorine can be detected by smell at low, non-harmful concentrations.

Health officials warn that exposure to smoke containing chlorine compounds can lead to symptoms such as eye and airway irritation, coughing, shortness of breath, chest discomfort, headaches, and a runny nose. People with heart or lung conditions may experience more severe symptoms, including chest pain or difficulty breathing. Those at higher risk, such as the elderly, children, and individuals with compromised immune systems, are advised to limit outdoor activities.

To minimize exposure, residents are encouraged to stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, and run air conditioners on recirculated air if possible. People with asthma or other respiratory conditions should follow their healthcare provider's recommendations.

GEMA says that workers on the site are continuing to make progress neutralizing the product and as the process continues, periodic increases in chlorine levels around the facility can be expected.

Although current chlorine levels are considered safe, residents are advised to follow guidance from local emergency management agencies. Anyone experiencing symptoms is urged to contact their healthcare provider or the Georgia Poison Center at 404-856-6252 for assistance.