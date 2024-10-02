Biolab plume continues; concerns over long-term health defects grow

Fire at Conyers chemical plant has released smoke and chlorine, causing widespread irritation and respiratory issues. Health professionals are worried about potential delayed health effects from chlorine exposure. Authorities advise individuals with symptoms to get medical advice and document health issues. Biolab is addressing the incident's impact and communicating with the community. Over 5,500 people have signed a petition to shut down the plant; a shelter-in-place order is in effect in Rockdale County.



It’s been more than three days since a fire at a chemical plant in Conyers released billowing smoke and high levels of chlorine in the air.

Over that time, thousands of people across metro Atlanta have reported seeing and feeling the symptoms of exposure—irritated eyes, skin or difficulty breathing.

As toxic smoke continues to rise from the Biolab chemical plant in Conyers, so do concerns from some medical professionals about the effects of exposure in the long term.

"Chlorine gas is very toxic at high levels," Dr. Cecil Bennett said Wednesday.

Though the Enviromental Protection Agency and Georgia Emergency Managment Agency officials say the chemicals in the air are unlikely to harm most people, Bennett, a physician and Rockdale County resident, told FOX 5 it’s a concern that has been lingering.

"I know I heard one thing today about the fact that we should not be concerned, but the actual manifestation of this exposure might not be an issue until months from now," he explained.

That’s why he says it’s crucial for anyone feeling symptoms to seek a medical professional and keep a record of any visits.

"Make sure you document that you see a provider and there’s a file of what symptoms you had and what took place just in case there’s complication later and further medical attention is needed, and someone has to be responsible for that," Bennett stated.

That someone—very likely from the company that started it all.

RELATED:

In a statement from Biolab a spokesperson said:

"…we have continued to make progress in mitigating the situation at our facility, and we deeply regret the impact of the incident on our community. Our executive leadership team is on-the-ground and engaging directly with local representatives and stakeholders on how we can best provide support…"

A petition to get the chemical plant shut down has gained well over 5,500 signatures. Officials with GEMA and the EPA are expected to provide updates on this situation on Thursday. For now, Rockdale County remains under a shelter-in-place order from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. until Friday. 4