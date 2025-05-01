Repairs underway after water main breaks in Atlanta, Brookhaven

article

Crews across metro Atlanta are working to restore water to residents and businesses after multiple water main breaks in the last 24 hours.

Repairs continue in Brookhaven and on Piedmont Road in Atlanta.

What we know:

In DeKalb County, officials say a contractor broke a 16-inch main on Wednesday on Drew Valley Road near Burch Circle.

Work has continued on the repairs for more than half a day.

Officials say while the work is ongoing, customers may experience low to no water service.

Crews have been distributing bottled water in the area to affected residents until the repairs are finished.

In Atlanta, the Department of Watershed Management said they had to make emergency repairs after a break on Piedmont Road near Cheshire Bridge Road.

Officials say the issue is affecting one apartment complex and two hydrants in the area.

What's next:

In both cases, officials have not shared a timeline for when they expect the water pressure to be restored.