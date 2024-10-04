BioLab to deploy special response team amid continuing smoke plume crisis in Conyers

In brief: BioLab organizing response team and community office after ongoing chemical incident. Clean-up in progress with uncertain timeline, chemicals from fire causing air quality concerns. Officials carefully managing chemical removal to prevent further air contamination. Residents advised to report debris to emergency management, details of new office pending. Future of BioLab's facility unclear, county seeking transparent plan from the company.



Six days after chemical-filled smoke plumes continued to rise from the BioLab plant in Conyers, the Rockdale County Chairman says BioLab will be bringing in their own incident response team and setting up a physical office to field community concerns.

Chairman Oz Nesbitt said there's still no clear timeline of when this plume will go away. He said this is all part of the clean-up process.

"I wish I could tell you that this is over tonight, or over tomorrow, or over the next day," Chairman Nesbitt said.

"It's long, it's tedious. I'm asking everybody to please bear with us," he added.

Nesbitt said crews have been working around the clock to clear debris at the biolab site and remove the chemicals underneath, the resulting chemical reaction sending chlorine into the air.

Nesbitt said the roof of the building and seventeen walls collapsed onto the existing product, which the fire chief said is pool shock used to clean pools, after a fire broke out on the roof of the building on Sunday, which firefighters put out that day.

"Several years ago, when this incident took place, that plume took us eastbound down to Interstate 20 towards Augusta and on into South Carolina. We're making sure that we're not having that type of reaction this time," Nesbitt said.

"If you remove the chemical and the product too swiftly, we're going to continue to see off gassing and more of that plume that we're seeing," he added.

Nesbitt said BioLab is bringing in a new incident response team to work with the county to clear the site. BioLab is also setting up a physical office for community members and business owners to share any concerns, including some reports of debris falling in people's yards.

"A part of the responsibility of this new office, from my understanding, they will have a team that will be able to respond to those types of calls of noticing of debris. Because people are unsure and don't feel comfortable just reaching down and picking up debris out of their yard...and I don't advise that," he explained.

RELATED:

There's no word on exactly when that office will open or where it will be. In the meantime, Nesbitt encourages any residents who find debris to call the county emergency management office.

While Nesbitt said their focus right now is making sure the site is safe and all chemicals removed, the future of the facility is unknown.

"I share the sentiments of my community that enough is enough. I want to make that perfectly clear. However, although enough is enough, I am a communicator, I am a negotiator, and I want to make sure that I give BioLab a reasonable amount of time, so that we can hear from them, and find out what their plan is, or what their proposal is should, I say going forward," Nesbitt explained.

Officials have said the air quality is safe for most people in daylight hours except those with pre-existing respiratory issues. There is still a shelter-in-place order from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday due to the changing wind patterns overnight.

Biolab facility plume FAQ

Rockdale County officials released the following frequently asked questions and asnwers:

Q What are the chemicals being detected by EPA air monitoring?

A. Chlorine, chloramine and chlorine compounds | EPA air quality detectors are monitoring the following as well: Carbon Monoxide, Hydrogen Chloride, Phosgene

Q. Is the water safe?

A. Rockdale County's drinking water remains safe. Water samples are being tested three times daily, and all results have returned safe levels. Streams downstream from the Biolab facility do not feed into the Hanes Watershed, the source of Rockdale County's drinking water.

Q. Why is the shelter in place only for the evening?

A. In the evening atmospheric inversion is occurring trapping air and pollution, and the harmful chemicals closer to the ground. This causes unhealthy spikes in air quality for people not sheltering in place in the evening.

Q. Why is it different than during the day?

A. During the day, the sun heats the Earth's surface, warms the air near the ground. At night, with no sunlight, the ground loses heat and the air near the surface cools. The air higher up doesn't cool as fast, so you end up with cooler air near the ground creating inversion. The recommended shelter in place is 7pm as the sun is beginning to set.

Q. What are the possible reactions to chlorine compounds?

A. Smoke that contains chlorine compounds can cause various symptoms including irritation of the eyes and airways, coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest tightness, a scratchy throat, irritated sinuses, headaches, stinging eyes, or a runny nose. People with heart disease might experience chest pain, palpitations, shortness of breath, or fatigue. People with lung disease may not be able to breathe as deeply or as vigorously as usual, and they may experience symptoms such as coughing, phlegm, chest discomfort, wheezing, and shortness of breath.

Q. If you are feeling sick, what do you do?

A. It's important to protect your health from the plume that contains chlorine compounds. Here's what you can do: o Stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities. o Keep your home's air clean by closing windows and doors. Use your air conditioner only if it recirculates indoor air.

Older adults, children, and those with weakened immune systems should limit time outside to avoid smoke.

If you have asthma or lung issues, follow your doctor's advice on managing your condition.

While chlorine levels are currently safe, follow local emergency guidelines. If you experience symptoms, contact your healthcare provider or the Georgia Poison Center at 404-856-6252.