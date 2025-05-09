Clayton County correctional officer arrested for assaulting inmate in jail confrontation

article

The Brief Correctional Officer Darius Roberts was fired and arrested after assaulting an inmate during a confrontation at Clayton County Jail. The altercation escalated from a verbal dispute, with Roberts initiating physical violence, including punching, slamming, and tasing the inmate. Roberts faces charges of battery, simple assault, and violation of oath of office, with Sheriff Levon Allen emphasizing accountability for officers attacking inmates.



A Clayton County correctional officer has been arrested and fired after allegedly assaulting an inmate during a confrontation at the county jail, the sheriff’s office announced on Friday.

What we know:

Correctional Officer Darius Roberts was terminated and taken into custody following a violent incident on May 7.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, the altercation began with a verbal dispute between Roberts and an inmate, escalating when Roberts "threw the first punch, striking the inmate several times before slamming him to the ground and ultimately tasing him." Other officers and staff had to intervene and physically pull Roberts away from the inmate.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when Roberts will next appear in court.

What they're saying:

Roberts has been charged with battery, simple assault, and violation of oath of office.

"Inmates or citizens may try to bait you, but you are expected to rise above such challenges—whether they involve name-calling, slurs, or anything that may hurt your feelings," Sheriff Levon Allen said. "Just as I will charge an inmate for fighting another inmate or for fighting an officer, if I find out an officer has attacked an inmate, I will charge them as well."

Dig deeper:

Roberts was hired by the sheriff’s office on Aug. 17, 2024, and was officially terminated the day of the incident.