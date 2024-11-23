U.S. Chemical Safety Board releases new BioLab report

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB) released new details today regarding its investigation into the fire that occurred in September at the BioLab chemical plant in Conyers.

According to the CSB, the fire began the morning of Sept. 29 after product stored inside a warehouse became wet, sparking the initial blaze. Crews were able to extinguish that fire within a few hours. However, a much larger fire reignited later that afternoon, escalating the situation significantly.

The second fire produced a massive smoke plume that lingered for three days, causing elevated levels of chlorine and hydrogen chloride in the air, posing potential health risks to the surrounding community.

The CSB continues to investigate the cause of the fire and is examining measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.