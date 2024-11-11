BioLab reopens distribution center, still providing community support

article

BioLab says it has achieved a significant milestone in the cleanup of its Conyers facility after a significant fire on Sept. 29.

The fire led to the release of hazardous chlorine gas into the air and prompted the evacuation of approximately 17,000 residents and shelter-in-place orders for more than 90,000 individuals in the surrounding area.

BioLab says the site is now stabilized and the company is transitioning to a project management phase to continue its remediation efforts.

According to a press release, BioLab’s Distribution Center in Conyers reopened on Nov. 4 and has resumed the fulfillment of customer orders for products used to clean pools and spas. This reopening has allowed team members at the Distribution Center to return to work. The manufacturing operations at the Conyers plant, however, have not resumed; any future restart of production will require further approval from regulatory bodies.

LAST 3 BIOLAB STORIES

BioLab says it is committed to understanding the underlying causes of the incident. The company is cooperating with the U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB), which is conducting its own investigation, as well as other state and federal environmental, health, and safety agencies.

BioLab also says its community support initiatives remain a priority alongside the cleanup efforts. The company has implemented a range of services to aid area residents and business owners affected by the incident. As of Nov. 7, BioLab has reportedly:

Handled over 15,700 calls through its 24/7 dedicated call center, providing assistance with claims, reimbursement requests, and additional inquiries.

Supported more than 3,000 community members through its Community Assistance Center.

Updated the public regularly through a dedicated website, BioLabCommunityResources.com , which has received more than 18,000 visits.

Completed debris removal services, including over 130 private property requests and clearing debris from public areas.

Community members interested in filing claims can email BioLab at biolabclaims@biolabinc.com with their name, address, phone number, list of items being claimed (with amounts), and any relevant receipts or documentation.

For in-person assistance, appointments at BioLab’s Community Assistance Center are available, and support is accessible 24/7 through the company’s call center at (678) 301-2359. Further details on claim submissions can also be found on BioLab’s community resource website.