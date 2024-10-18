BioLab concludes emergency response to chemical fire, gives update

article

The Brief BioLab has completed emergency response operations at its Conyers facility after a chemical fire, with a shelter-in-place order in Rockdale County lifted on Oct. 17. EPA confirms the facility is no longer emitting harmful fumes, with 72 hours of no air quality exceedances. BioLab's CEO acknowledges the difficulty for residents and asserts the company's commitment to ongoing support and remediation. Georgia Environmental Protection Division to oversee long-term remediation efforts, including waste disposal and debris recovery in local areas. Community initiatives include handling over 7,500 calls through a call center and assisting via a Community Assistance Center and property debris removal services.



BioLab officials say the company has successfully completed emergency response operations at its Conyers facility, following a chemical fire that prompted a 19-day shelter-in-place order in Rockdale County. The order was completely lifted on Oct. 17.

The company reports that all chemicals at the site have been treated and secured. The facility is no longer emitting fumes. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has confirmed 72 consecutive hours with no air quality exceedances in the surrounding community.

Michael Sload, CEO of KIK Consumer Products, BioLab’s parent company, expressed gratitude for the coordinated efforts. "We are immensely grateful to the Unified Command team, first responders, and Rockdale County leadership, who worked tirelessly with BioLab and the technical specialists we deployed, to get us to this important stage of remediation," Sload said. "The Unified Command led a complex process requiring careful planning and execution, prioritized the public’s health and safety at all times, and played a critical role in unifying communications for all of us, and in coordinating regular updates to the community during the response."

Sload acknowledged the challenges faced by local residents, emphasizing the company’s commitment to ongoing support. "We are also profoundly thankful to the entire community for enduring what we recognize has been an extraordinarily challenging time, and we are committed to making things right. As we move forward, we remain actively focused on supporting impacted local residents and business owners by continuing to get them the assistance they need," he added.

With the emergency response phase concluded and the Unified Command disbanding, BioLab’s efforts will now shift to long-term remediation. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (GA EPD) will oversee these efforts, which include safe waste disposal, remediation of the facility property and nearby retention pond, and debris recovery in affected residential and community areas.

On Thursday, Rockdale County Board Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr. said his administration will deal with BioLab from here. He says the company was invited but refused to participate in the news conference.

"Quite frankly, I think it's a slap in the face. The people of this community deserved to hear from the leadership and corporate management of BioLab," exclaimed Nesbitt.

BioLab on Friday also provided an update on several initiatives to support the community. It says its call center has handled over 7,500 calls related to claims and reimbursement requests, an in-person Community Assistance Center, assisting approximately 300 community members, and has completed over 100 private property debris removal requests, in addition to public area and road cleanup efforts.

The company states it remains committed to assisting those impacted as it moves forward with the remediation process.