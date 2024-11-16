Rockdale residents demand revocation of BioLab's business license after fire

The Brief Community members, energized by the Shut Down BioLab Coalition, are pressuring Rockdale County leaders to revoke BioLab's business license in response to a fire that released chemical-filled smoke. Some residents claim they experienced health issues following the fire. Rockdale County commissioners are also pursuing a lawsuit against BioLab for the damage caused to the community, while individual lawsuits are being consolidated into a single case.



There are growing calls for Rockdale County leaders to revoke BioLab's business license after a fire in September sent chemical filled smoke into the air for days. The facility partially reopened earlier this month. Now, a new petition has renewed the call to get them closed for good.

"Are pool cleaning supplies really worth this level of like millions and millions of dollars lost?" asked Paul Glaze with the Shut Down BioLab Coalition.

Galze lives in South DeKalb, but is one of the many people who had physical side effects from the plume following a fire at the BioLab plant on Sept. 29. Officials say work to remove debris and the pool shock product underneath sent chemicals, like chlorine, into the air for days. Thousands evacuated and were forced to shelter-in-place

"We were all sick for several days. Probably about a week we ended up with coughs and general fatigue," said Glaze.

On Nov. 4, BioLab representatives said the center was cleared by relevant authorities to reopen their distribution center, but manufacturing has not yet begun.

On Thursday, Glaze launched a petition to remove BioLab's business license. He said part of the county code of ordinances requires commissioners to revoke the license of any business that impacts the health of the public.

"Putting this new petition out there is actually more about educating the community to let them know that actually we know there's a lawsuit. We know there's all this discussion, but it's very simple. The law already requires the commission to do this," Glaze explained.

Commissioners announced a lawsuit against BioLab last month, citing the physical and emotional tolls the company has caused the community and called for them to be shut down. The law firm Morgan & Morgan said all lawsuits against the company are being consolidated into one case. Glaze hopes commissioners will continue to take action.

"Once is an accident, three times is a pattern, and four times is just negligence and suspicious," he said. "So, at this point, we think they should not be in business whatsoever."