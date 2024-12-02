Avondale Estates businesses ‘struggling’ to stay open amid ongoing road work

The Brief Business owners say road improvements aimed at increasing connectivity in Avondale Estates are inadvertently isolating them. The construction difficulties reportedly contributed to the closure of Taylor’d BBQ, with the owners claiming a 20% fall in sales. Avondale Estates city spokespeople reportedly have yet to respond with solutions for the affected businesses. The project is expected to end in early 2026.



A well-intentioned road improvement project in Avondale Estates is posing problems for some businesses along the city’s main corridor.

Slated for 18 months, the project has been a major piece of its downtown master plan. The aim is to increase connectivity in North Avondale with added bike lanes, a sidewalk expansion and other road safety enhancements.

Dana Hernandez and Diana Padron, the owners of Anurati Yoga Studio and Hemp Haven Smoke Shop on College Avenue, tell FOX 5 their businesses have never been more isolated than they have in the months since the project started in June.

"The entire front of our building has been just virtually inaccessible," Hernandez explained.

"We’re really struggling just to keep the doors open. I’ve had to cut hours," Padron said Monday.

Construction work has made it difficult for customers to get to them.

"I was initially excited because I really would love the beautifying project that they want for Avondale. The only thing is that they’re killing our business," Padron explained.

The ongoing work is what drove the owners of Taylor’d BBQ to shut down their restaurant, according to a post on social media citing a 20% drop in sales.

Padron said sales at her shop, which was recently broken into, are also down 30%.

"It’s so bad that Thanksgiving we were supposed to have a rush, and we weren’t able to," she said.

She and Hernandez said concerns they’ve shared with city leaders haven’t led to any changes.

With more than a year left on the project, they’re hoping to see the work schedule shift to nights to ease the burden during business hours.

FOX 5 has reached out to an Avondale Estates city spokesperson for comment on what plans, if any, the city has to help businesses impacted by construction. We’re still waiting to hear back. The project is expected to be completed by early 2026.