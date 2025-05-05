Serial indecent exposure suspect targets Dollar Generals in West Georgia

The Brief Multiple indecent exposure incidents have occurred at Dollar Generals in west Georgia, involving the same suspect in Paulding and Haralson Counties. The suspect exposed himself and performed lewd acts in front of customers, with the most recent incident at a Dollar General in Draketown. Law enforcement from Paulding County and Buchanan have identified the same suspect through video comparisons, linking cases across both counties.



A man has been spotted at multiple West Georgia Dollar Generals performing an indecent act.

Paulding County reports two incidents, and the town of Buchanan in Haralson County have each identified the same suspect behind the sex crimes.

What we know:

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, there are at least three cases in two counties, all involving Dollar Generals.

The most recent incident took place at a Dollar General in Draketown.

Paulding County Sheriff's Office investigators say the suspect exposed himself and performed a lewd act in front of customers.

After checking with area law enforcement, investigators realized their suspect matched a suspect involved in an indecent exposure case in Buchanan.

What they're saying:

"Why is he doing that?" asks the chief communications officer for the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Jordan Yuodis. "He's doing the act but approaching people while doing it, not just in a corner while people are shopping."

Buchanan Police have been working on their case since March 19.

"He exposed himself to the clerk, walked around the store for four or five minutes," explained Buchanan Police Chief David Ratner. "It's very troubling."

Chief Ratner tells FOX 5 Atlanta that Paulding County reached out to him last week when it learned his department had a similar incident. After comparing videos of the suspect, they realized they were looking for the same sex crime suspect.

The 18-year-old victim in the Buchanan case is stunned to learn the man who walked around her store exposed appears to be tied to another incident.

"Originally, I thought it might have been an accident," says the teen. "When I heard it happened at other stores, I said, 'No, I still think of it as disgusting.'"