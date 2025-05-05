Critical injury reported in DeKalb County two-car crash

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DeKalb County police investigate a crash near the intersection of Rock Chapel Road and Pleasant Hill Road on May 5, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief



A two-car crash in DeKalb County sent at least one person to the hospital in critical condition on Monday evening.

It occurred just after 5:30 p.m. at Rock Chapel Road and Pleasant Hill Road.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers arrived and found that one of the people involved in the crash was critically injured.

That person was rushed to an area hospital.

Several lanes of traffic were blocked during the investigation.

What we don't know:

DeKalb County police were investigating the crash.

The names of those involved have not been released.