Police seek public's help in identifying person of interest in Cartersville fire

Authorities are hoping two newly released images connected to an arson case in Cartersville from September will help lead to a person of interest or an arrest.

The backstory:

The fire happened on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at a business located at 308 North Tennessee Street, just north of McEver Street.

What we know:

City fire investigators determined the blaze was intentionally set. The case was given to the Cartersville Police Department for prosecution.

(Cartersville Police Department)

What we don't know:

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the person in the images released on Monday to give them a call.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the person of interest in the images can contact the Cartersville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 770-607-6230.