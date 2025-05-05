Expand / Collapse search

Police seek public's help in identifying person of interest in Cartersville fire

Published  May 5, 2025 8:44pm EDT
Cartersville
(Cartersville Police Department)

The Brief

    • Authorities released images related to a September arson case in Cartersville, hoping for public assistance.
    • The fire at 308 North Tennessee Street was determined to be intentionally set, and the case is now with the Cartersville Police Department.
    • Police are seeking help from the public to identify the person in the images; information can be reported to the Cartersville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Authorities are hoping two newly released images connected to an arson case in Cartersville from September will help lead to a person of interest or an arrest.

The backstory:

The fire happened on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at a business located at 308 North Tennessee Street, just north of McEver Street. 

What we know:

City fire investigators determined the blaze was intentionally set. The case was given to the Cartersville Police Department for prosecution.

(Cartersville Police Department)

What we don't know:

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the person in the images released on Monday to give them a call.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the person of interest in the images can contact the Cartersville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 770-607-6230.

The Source: The Cartersville Police Department provided the details and images for this article.

