Police seek public's help in identifying person of interest in Cartersville fire
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Authorities are hoping two newly released images connected to an arson case in Cartersville from September will help lead to a person of interest or an arrest.
The backstory:
The fire happened on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at a business located at 308 North Tennessee Street, just north of McEver Street.
What we know:
City fire investigators determined the blaze was intentionally set. The case was given to the Cartersville Police Department for prosecution.
(Cartersville Police Department)
What we don't know:
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the person in the images released on Monday to give them a call.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the person of interest in the images can contact the Cartersville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 770-607-6230.
The Source: The Cartersville Police Department provided the details and images for this article.