Teen fugitive from Texas charged with murdering 70-year-old in Georgia to steal his car

FOX 5 Atlanta has learned more about a teenager wanted in Texas who police say shot and killed a 70-year-old man during a carjacking in Atlanta on Saturday.

Jaylen Mosley, 19, reportedly had warrants out for his arrest in Harris County in Houston, Texas, when he allegedly attacked an elderly man to take his car near a liquor store on Metropolitan Parkway.

The victim, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital after being shot. He was pronounced dead.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jaylen Mosley (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Mosley was arrested shortly after.

FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to a local man who said he was genuinely stunned that someone so young would commit such a brazen act.

"I always saw people around here, but I never saw violence or nothing like that. So, it was really a surprise to me you," said Hermon Baaqar. "We got too many guns and we shooting people for no reason, really. You acting like we in the old, old west."