Elderly man shot, killed in Atlanta carjacking, police say

A 70-year-old man was killed in an Atlanta shooting Saturday afternoon.

Atlanta police found the victim in the commercial area of the 2100 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW at 6:40 p.m.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Through a preliminary investigation, police discovered the man was shot during a carjacking. They located the suspect and took him into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the suspect's identity and what charges they may be facing.