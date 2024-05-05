Lithonia man charged in Little Caesars murder

A Lithonia man has been arrested and charged with murder in a deadly shooting at a Little Caesars Pizza in Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office discovered 50-year-old Joseph Dorminey had been shot multiple times at the restaurant on U.S. 19 North in Leesburg Friday night.

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Daquan Divonte Harris of Lithonia. It's not clear what led to the shooting, but Dorminey was rushed to Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany where he died.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) tracked Harris down and arrested him Saturday morning.

Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus at 229-931-2439. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.