20-year-old victim, 19-year-old suspect identified in Lawrenceville apartment shooting

Gwinnett County police investigated a robbery-turned-deadly shooting at a Lawrenceville apartment complex late Saturday night.

Officials told FOX 5 that 20-year-old Timothy Henderson was killed at the Herrington Mill Apartments where he lived.

The suspected shooter was identified as 19-year-old Raheem Whiteside.

Raheem Whiteside (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department)

There are warrants out for his arrest for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

Police are still trying to locate him.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact detectives at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.