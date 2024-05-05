20-year-old victim, 19-year-old suspect identified in Lawrenceville apartment shooting
1564 Herrington Road in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County police investigated a robbery-turned-deadly shooting at a Lawrenceville apartment complex late Saturday night.
Officials told FOX 5 that 20-year-old Timothy Henderson was killed at the Herrington Mill Apartments where he lived.
The suspected shooter was identified as 19-year-old Raheem Whiteside.
Raheem Whiteside (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department)
There are warrants out for his arrest for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.
Police are still trying to locate him.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact detectives at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.