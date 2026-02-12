Atlanta police search for suspect who stole $6,000 from gas station

article

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing $6,000 from a gas station. The hold-up happened in the 1900 block of Moores Mill Road NW. Officers provided a video of the suspected thief.



Police are searching for a person accused of stealing about $6,000 from a gas station in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded to the gas station in the 1900 block of Moores Mill Road NW on Wednesday for a reported robbery.

Video reviewed by police shows the robber pointing a gun at the store clerk and demanding the money.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the person seen in the video or has information about the crime to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who gives identifying information may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Tips can be submitted anonymously.