Atlanta police search for suspect who stole $6,000 from gas station
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a person accused of stealing about $6,000 from a gas station in northwest Atlanta.
What we know:
Officers responded to the gas station in the 1900 block of Moores Mill Road NW on Wednesday for a reported robbery.
Video reviewed by police shows the robber pointing a gun at the store clerk and demanding the money.
What you can do:
Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the person seen in the video or has information about the crime to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.
Anyone who gives identifying information may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
Tips can be submitted anonymously.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Atlanta Police Department.