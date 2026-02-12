Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta police search for suspect who stole $6,000 from gas station

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 12, 2026 10:37pm EST
Snapshot captures suspect in Moores Mill Road NW robbery on February 11, 2026. (Photo: Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing $6,000 from a gas station.
    • The hold-up happened in the 1900 block of Moores Mill Road NW.
    • Officers provided a video of the suspected thief.

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a person accused of stealing about $6,000 from a gas station in northwest Atlanta. 

What we know:

Officers responded to the gas station in the 1900 block of Moores Mill Road NW on Wednesday for a reported robbery.

Video reviewed by police shows the robber pointing a gun at the store clerk and demanding the money. 

Watch: Suspect points gun at clerk in NW Atlanta theft

A suspect is caught on camera during a brazen business robbery on Moores Mill Rd. NW, where they brandished a firearm at a clerk and fled with approximately $6,000 in cash. Atlanta Police released this footage.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the person seen in the video or has information about the crime to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who gives identifying information may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Tips can be submitted anonymously. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Atlanta Police Department. 

