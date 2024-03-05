R&B singer Chris Brown bringing 11:11 Tour to Atlanta in July

article

R&B star Chris Brown is bringing his 26-city 11:11 Tour to Atlanta on July 5. He will perform at State Farm Arena.

The 11:11 Tour celebrates the release of Brown’s 11th studio album of the same name which secured a coveted #1 spot on the Billboard’s R&B Albums chart.

The extensive 26-city tour will showcase two of the most promising up-and-coming female artists in R&B as special guests: Ayra Starr and Muni Long, joining in select cities.

The tour, presented by Live Nation, will kick off June 5 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, March 6 with additional presales throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting day, March 11 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed merchandise & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

TOUR DATES

^with Arya Starr | *with Muni Long | +special guest TBD

Jun 05 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena^

Jun 07 | Chicago, IL | United Center^

Jun 10 | Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena^

Jun 12 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center^

Jun 14 | Bel t Park, NY | UBS Arena^

Jun 16 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center^

Jun 20 | treal, QC | Bell Centre^

Jun 22 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena^

Jun 26 | Boston, MA | TD Garden*

Jun 29 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center+

Jun 30 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena+

Jul 03 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena*

Jul 05 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena*

Jul 09 | Hampton, VA | Hampton Coliseum*

Jul 11 | Birmingham, AL | The Legacy Arena at the BJCC*

Jul 16 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center*

Jul 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center*

Jul 19 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena*

Jul 23 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena*

Jul 26 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena*

Jul 27 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena*

Jul 30 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center*

Jul 31 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena*

Aug 03 | Las Vegas, NV | T-Mobile Arena*

Aug 04 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center*

Aug 06 | Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena*