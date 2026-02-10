Woman shot and killed outside Palmetto Elementary School, officials say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple police officers responded to a shooting at Palmetto Elementary School on Carlton Road on Tuesday.
What we know:
FOX 5 Atlanta received multiple calls regarding a possible shooting shortly before noon. Initially, Fulton County Schools would only confirm there is a criminal investigation into an incident outside the school at this time.
It was later confirmed by school officials that a woman was shot and killed outside the school.
The school was placed on a "hard lockdown" and students were transferred to Bear Creek Middle School.
The woman has not been identified at this school and her connection to the school has not been confirmed.
Additionally, it is not known if any arrests have been made at this time.
What's next:
School officials said that parents would be notified of reunification instructions.
FOX 5 Atlanta expects more information about the victim and possible suspect to be released at a later time.