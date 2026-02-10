Decatur Library reopens with mandatory security screening after shooting

The Brief The Decatur Library reopened Feb. 10 with enhanced safety protocols following a Feb. 2 shooting. New measures include a single point of entry via the rear of the building and a mandatory security screening checkpoint. The suspect, 44-year-old Medicus Brown, remains in custody facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.



The Decatur Library fully reopened Tuesday with new security measures in place following a shooting inside the facility earlier this month.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Public Library system delayed the full reopening of the Decatur branch to ensure a "safe and secure" environment for visitors. Following the weeklong closure, patrons are now required to enter the library exclusively through the back entrance. Upon entry, visitors must pass through a dedicated screening area where a DeKalb County police officer and a security guard are stationed.

Library officials advised the public to arrive several minutes early for scheduled programming to allow sufficient time for the new security procedures.

The backstory:

The enhanced security follows an incident where a man shot another individual while nearly a dozen people were inside the branch. The victim was injured, and the alleged shooter, Medicus Brown, was arrested days later.

What we don't know:

While the library confirmed the presence of a screening area, the specific technical details of the security checks have not been released. FOX 5’s Annie Mapp is following this story and will have additional details this evening.