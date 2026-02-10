Decatur Library reopens with mandatory security screening after shooting
DECATUR, Ga. - The Decatur Library fully reopened Tuesday with new security measures in place following a shooting inside the facility earlier this month.
What we know:
The DeKalb County Public Library system delayed the full reopening of the Decatur branch to ensure a "safe and secure" environment for visitors. Following the weeklong closure, patrons are now required to enter the library exclusively through the back entrance. Upon entry, visitors must pass through a dedicated screening area where a DeKalb County police officer and a security guard are stationed.
Library officials advised the public to arrive several minutes early for scheduled programming to allow sufficient time for the new security procedures.
The backstory:
The enhanced security follows an incident where a man shot another individual while nearly a dozen people were inside the branch. The victim was injured, and the alleged shooter, Medicus Brown, was arrested days later.
What we don't know:
While the library confirmed the presence of a screening area, the specific technical details of the security checks have not been released. FOX 5’s Annie Mapp is following this story and will have additional details this evening.
The Source: This is a FOX 5 original report with information from the DeKalb County Government and past FOX 5 reporting.