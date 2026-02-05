Arrest made in shooting at Decatur Library earlier this week

article

The Brief Police say Medicus Brown, 44, is charged with aggravated assault with intent to murder and a firearm offense The victim was shot inside the Decatur Library and remains hospitalized in critical condition Brown has been booked into the DeKalb County Jail as the investigation continues



An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting inside the Decatur Library that left a man critically injured earlier this week.

What we know:

Police say 44-year-old Medicus Brown of Decatur is now in custody and has been booked into the DeKalb County Jail. Brown faces charges of aggravated assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. Feb. 2, when officers with the Decatur Police Department were called to the Decatur Library. Officers found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the building. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators identified Brown as the suspect later Monday night, and arrest warrants were issued by the DeKalb County Magistrate Court. Police had previously asked the public for help locating Brown before taking him into custody. No additional suspects have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.

What's next:

Brown is expected to make a first appearance. No other information has been released at this time.

What we don't know:

The current condition of the shooting victim is unknown.