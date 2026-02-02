Police investigating shooting at metro Atlanta library
DECATUR, Ga. - A man is in critical condition after being shot at a metro Atlanta library on Monday afternoon, police said.
What we know:
Decatur police responded to the Decatur Library around 5:10 p.m. for reports of a person shot.
Officers found a man inside the library suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Investigators remain on the scene working to identify the possible shooter.
Police on scene of a shooting at the Decatur Library on February 2, 2026. (SKYFOX 5 )
What you can do:
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 404-373-6551.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what led to the shooting or how many people were involved.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Decatur Police Department.