Police investigating shooting at metro Atlanta library

The Brief A man was shot inside the Decatur Library on Monday afternoon, police said. The injured man was found inside the library and taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police are actively investigating the scene.



A man is in critical condition after being shot at a metro Atlanta library on Monday afternoon, police said.

What we know:

Decatur police responded to the Decatur Library around 5:10 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

Officers found a man inside the library suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Investigators remain on the scene working to identify the possible shooter.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police on scene of a shooting at the Decatur Library on February 2, 2026. (SKYFOX 5 )

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 404-373-6551.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the shooting or how many people were involved.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.