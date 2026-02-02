Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating shooting at metro Atlanta library

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 2, 2026 6:17pm EST
Decatur
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police on scene of a shooting at the Decatur Library on February 2, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief

    • A man was shot inside the Decatur Library on Monday afternoon, police said.
    • The injured man was found inside the library and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
    • Police are actively investigating the scene.

DECATUR, Ga. - A man is in critical condition after being shot at a metro Atlanta library on Monday afternoon, police said. 

What we know:

Decatur police responded to the Decatur Library around 5:10 p.m. for reports of a person shot. 

Officers found a man inside the library suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. 

Investigators remain on the scene working to identify the possible shooter. 

Image 1 of 4

Police on scene of a shooting at the Decatur Library on February 2, 2026. (SKYFOX 5 )

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police department at 404-373-6551.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the shooting or how many people were involved.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Decatur Police Department. 

DecaturNewsCrime and Public Safety