Atlanta Jazz Festival 2024 returns to Piedmont Park Memorial Day Weekend

Clear your calendar! One of the largest free jazz festivals in the U.S. is returning to Piedmont Park over Memorial Day Weekend.

The Atlanta Jazz Festival is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from May 25 until May 27. You'll hear from legendary artists like André 3000 and amazing bands like Butcher Brown.

"We have a fabulous lineup of musicians performing at the 47th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival on Memorial Day Weekend," said Camille Russell Love, the executive director of the City of Atlanta in Mayor Andre Dickens' Office of Cultural Affairs. "We invite you to experience an eclectic mix of jazz by National artists on Saturday, explore the global sounds of some of the world’s best International artists on Sunday, and discover the latest music from notable Atlanta musicians on Monday."

You won't need a babysitter. Organizers said a KidZone will be set up at the park to keep the little ones busy while you enjoy the music.

There will also be a variety of food, art and clothing vendors.

There are, however, a few housekeeping rules to keep in mind. Pets, grills, tents and glass bottles or containers will not be allowed in the park. There will also be no street parking available, so either plan ahead to pay in a parking lot, ride a bike or take public transportation.

Ticket information for special events is available here.