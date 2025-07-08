Emory University planning to renovate Midtown buildings for employees

article

Emory University is moving forward with a plan to renovate two historic buildings in Midtown Atlanta to create more than 50 competitively priced rental apartments for Emory Healthcare employees.

What we know:

The project will focus on properties located directly across from Emory University Hospital Midtown, including the building at 477 Peachtree Street, which Emory purchased in 2018.

Plans call for a full restoration of the Peachtree Street façade, along with interior upgrades such as a new roof, window repairs, and door replacements along Courtland and Pine streets. An internal abatement and cleanup at the site was completed earlier this year.

The second site, located at 489 Peachtree Street and acquired in 2019, is in poor condition and will be partially demolished. Emory plans to remove the rear portion of the building to allow more natural light into 477 Peachtree and provide apartment units on its north side with window access.

Emory submitted a special administrative permit application to the City of Atlanta on July 7 for the proposed work at 489 Peachtree. The university also plans to use federal and state tax credits to offset capital costs and help ensure the project’s financial viability.

Once complete, the apartments will be reserved for healthcare workers such as nurses and medical technicians within defined income levels. While the housing is not available to the general public, Emory is exploring community-focused uses for the 489 Peachtree site—including the possible development of a public preschool facility.

The project also supports the goals of the Stitch, a large-scale infrastructure initiative led by Central Atlanta Progress aimed at reconnecting Midtown neighborhoods divided by the Downtown Connector.

What's next:

Given that both buildings are over a century old, Emory has retained historic preservation experts to guide the work. The project remains in its early stages, with more details to be released as plans progress.