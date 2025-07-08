Is taking shoes off at the airport becoming a thing of the past?

article

The Brief TSA is reportedly gradually rolling out a new policy that will eventually allow all travelers to keep their shoes on during security screenings, regardless of lane or status. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is not yet included in the initial rollout, and TSA has not confirmed when the policy will take effect there. The shoe removal rule began in 2006 following a 2001 shoe bomb attempt; TSA PreCheck members have long been exempt from the requirement.



The Transportation Security Administration is reportedly rolling out a new policy that will eventually allow travelers to keep their shoes on during security screenings at U.S. airports, according to multiple reports.

What we know:

The updated policy will reportedly apply to all passengers in all lanes but is being implemented gradually.

So far, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is not on the list of locations where the change has taken effect.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the TSA regarding the policy at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and received the following statement:

"TSA and DHS are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture. Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels."

According to Newsweek, the following airports have implemented the new policy: Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI), Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL), Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), New York City's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Portland International Airport (PDX), Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTI).

At this time, no changes have been made to the rules on TSA's website.

The backstory:

The policy went into effect in 2006, nearly 5 years after a terrorist tried to detonate an explosive in his shoe on an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami.

TSA's PreCheck program, which costs approximately $80 for 5 years, allows passengers who are members to keep their shoes on.

The news was first reported by Gate Access.