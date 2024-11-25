13 arrested in Coweta County human trafficking sting

Thirteen individuals have been charged in Coweta County following a joint human trafficking operation conducted by Homeland Security and the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Among the suspects arrested was Shamika Stewart, who is now facing charges of prostitution, cocaine possession, and amphetamine possession, according to deputies.

Beyond the arrests for prostitution and pandering, officials state that their primary objective was to identify human trafficking victims and provide them with necessary assistance.

Raymond Armstrong, a man previously paroled for using facilities in interstate and foreign commerce to transmit information about a minor, was also arrested. Armstrong has been charged with pandering and intent to distribute methamphetamine, federal authorities reported.

During the sting, authorities identified one victim of human trafficking.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident, with further details pending as the case develops.