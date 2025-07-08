Georgia House study committee looking into impacts of smoking

article

The Brief A Georgia House study committee led by Rep. Sharon Cooper is examining the economic and health impacts of smoking across the state. The group is reviewing issues such as Medicaid and Medicare costs, secondhand smoke effects on children, and lost worker productivity. The committee, created by House Resolution 304, will hold its next meeting on July 17.



A state House study committee examining the financial and public health effects of smoking in Georgia is preparing to hold its second meeting later this month.

What we know:

The committee, chaired by Rep. Sharon Cooper (R-Marietta), was established through House Resolution 304 and is tasked with investigating a wide range of smoking-related issues.

These include the strain on Medicaid and Medicare, the long-term health costs of secondhand smoke exposure—especially among children—and the loss of worker productivity linked to tobacco use.

Lawmakers on the panel are aiming to better understand the full economic impact of smoking in Georgia and potentially recommend policy changes or legislation to address the findings.

Specifically, they are considering whether to increase Georgia's tax on cigarettes, which is currently 37 cents per pack, according to the Georgia State Affairs website. Georgia's cigarette tax is currently the second lowest in the nation (Missouri has the lowest at 17 cents).

What's next:

The next meeting is scheduled for July 17. You can watch it here.