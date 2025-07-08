Walmart looking to hire 150 techs at July 8 hiring event in Sandy Springs
ATLANTA - Walmart is looking to hire more than 150 technicians across the metro Atlanta area and is hosting a hiring event to fill a wide range of maintenance and repair roles.
What we know:
The event takes place July 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hyatt House at 5785 Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Sandy Springs. The company is seeking qualified applicants for positions in exterior services, general maintenance, and commercial rack refrigeration.
Pay for the roles ranges from $19 to $34 per hour, depending on the position and experience level. Job seekers are encouraged to bring any certifications or credentials that could help distinguish them from other applicants.
Click here to register for the event.