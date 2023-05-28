PHOTOS: Atlanta Jazz Festival takes over Piedmont Park

article

The free 3-day Atlanta Jazz Festival featuring 15 artists in Piedmont Park continues through Monday.

Today's lineup includes Selene Saint-Aime at 1 p.m.; Brandee Younger at 3 p.m.; Javon Jackson and The Gospel according to Nikki Giovanni at 5 p.m; Jose James at 7 p.m.; and Stanley Clarke N 4 Ever at 9 p.m.

Monday's lineup includes Satya at 1 p.m.; James Francies Trio at 3 p.m.; Brenda Nicole Moorer at 5 p.m.; Chief Xian Atunde Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott) at 7 p.m.; and Ledisi at 9 p.m.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 27: A general view of the 2023 Atlanta Jazz Festival at Piedmont Park on May 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In addition to music, there is plenty of food, including burgers, BBQ and Caribbean, and other vendors offering a variety of merchandise. Grilling, pets and glass bottles are banned.

Thousands of people attended the festival on Saturday. Similar crowds are expected today and Monday.

Public transportation and rideshare is recommended.