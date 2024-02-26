Jelly Roll announces 2024 tour with Atlanta stop

article

Three-time CMT Music Award-winning and Grammy-nominated country singer, songwriter and rapper Jelly Roll is coming to Atlanta!

Tickets go on pre-sale this Tuesday for Jelly Roll's Beautifully Broken Tour. They'll be available to the general public on Mar. 1, starting at 10 a.m. They may go fast, it's his biggest headlining tour to date.

He'll make 37 stops across the U.S., including in Los Angeles, El Paso, New Orleans, NYC and Philly.

You'll be able to see the Nashville native at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Oct. 26. It's his second to last stop.

Who is Jelly Roll?

The artist, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, was born in Nashville, Tennessee. The artist has been very honest about his troubled past, revealing his mother suffered from addiction. He was arrested as a young teen.

Before making it big in country music, Jelly Roll was actually a hip-hop artist in a group called SNO. He made the shift in the early 2020s, but never forgot his roots. He still performs with rap acts, bringing out Tech N9ne and Krizz Kaliko at his sold-out concert in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in 2022.

Nearly a year later, he would return to that same arena and give the powerful acceptance speech at the 2023 CMA Awards that immediately went viral.

On Nov. 8, 2023, Jelly Roll accepted the award for New Artist of the Year and preached positivity and hope to the audience.

"There’s something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning New Artist of the Year," I don’t know where you’re at in your life or what you’re going through, but I want to tell you to keep going, baby. I want to tell you, ‘Success is on the other side,'" he said. "I want to tell you, ‘It’s going to be OK!’ I want to tell you that the windshield is bigger than the rearview mirror for a reason, because what’s in front of you is so much more important than what’s behind you!"