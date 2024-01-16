Janet Jackson extends Together Again tour, including stop in Atlanta

article

The legendary singer Janet Jackson has announced that she is extending her ninth concert tour Together Again and will be adding 35 dates to the run, including a stop at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on July 21. In addition, Nelly will join Jackson on tour as her special guest.

Ms. Jackson’s Together Again 2024 Tour, produced by Live Nation, builds on the success of the 2023 run, the icon’s highest selling trek of her career which featured 36 sold out shows and received rave reviews from fans and press.

The new leg of the tour will kick off in Palm Desert, California, on June 4 and wrap up in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 30.

Presales will start at 10 a.m. Jan. 17. General onsale will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 19. For tickets to the show at State Farm Arena, visit Ticketmater.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and photo op with Janet Jackson, pre-show VIP lounge, collectible VIP concert ticket & more. For more information, visit VIPnation.com.

TOGETHER AGAIN 2024 TOUR DATES:

Tue Jun 04 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena

Thu Jun 06 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 08 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum

Sun Jun 09 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Tue Jun 11 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

Wed Jun 12 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Fri Jun 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Sun Jun 16 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Tue Jun 18 | Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

Wed Jun 19 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Fri Jun 21 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Sun Jun 23 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Tue Jun 25 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed Jun 26 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Fri Jun 28 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sat Jun 29 | Hartford, CT | The XFINITY Theatre

Tue Jul 02 | Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed Jul 03 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Fri Jul 05 | Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat Jul 06 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Jul 09 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Wed Jul 10 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Fri Jul 12 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Sat Jul 13 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sun Jul 14 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Tue Jul 16 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 18 | West Palm Beach, FL | iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 20 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center

Sun Jul 21 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tue Jul 23 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

Thu Jul 25 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

Fri Jul 26 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

Sat Jul 27 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Tue Jul 30 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center