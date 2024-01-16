Janet Jackson extends Together Again tour, including stop in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The legendary singer Janet Jackson has announced that she is extending her ninth concert tour Together Again and will be adding 35 dates to the run, including a stop at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on July 21. In addition, Nelly will join Jackson on tour as her special guest.
Ms. Jackson’s Together Again 2024 Tour, produced by Live Nation, builds on the success of the 2023 run, the icon’s highest selling trek of her career which featured 36 sold out shows and received rave reviews from fans and press.
The new leg of the tour will kick off in Palm Desert, California, on June 4 and wrap up in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 30.
Presales will start at 10 a.m. Jan. 17. General onsale will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 19. For tickets to the show at State Farm Arena, visit Ticketmater.com.
Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and photo op with Janet Jackson, pre-show VIP lounge, collectible VIP concert ticket & more. For more information, visit VIPnation.com.
TOGETHER AGAIN 2024 TOUR DATES:
Tue Jun 04 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena
Thu Jun 06 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 08 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum
Sun Jun 09 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center
Tue Jun 11 | Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
Wed Jun 12 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
Fri Jun 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre
Sun Jun 16 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena
Tue Jun 18 | Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
Wed Jun 19 | Chicago, IL | United Center
Fri Jun 21 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
Sun Jun 23 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Tue Jun 25 | Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Wed Jun 26 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
Fri Jun 28 | Boston, MA | TD Garden
Sat Jun 29 | Hartford, CT | The XFINITY Theatre
Tue Jul 02 | Detroit, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jul 03 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Fri Jul 05 | Buffalo, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sat Jul 06 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium
Tue Jul 09 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
Wed Jul 10 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
Fri Jul 12 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Sat Jul 13 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
Sun Jul 14 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
Tue Jul 16 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Jul 18 | West Palm Beach, FL | iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 20 | Orlando, FL | Kia Center
Sun Jul 21 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Tue Jul 23 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
Thu Jul 25 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena
Fri Jul 26 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center
Sat Jul 27 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
Tue Jul 30 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center