Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Tour 2024 stops in Atlanta

article

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion, also known as the "Hot Girl Coach," just released the stops on her 2024 "Hot Girl Summer Tour." Of course, she'll be making an appearance in the Peach State.

Meg's tour kicks off this May in Minneapolis. She'll show face in all the major cities like Chicago, New York, New Orleans, and Atlanta before taking her show across the pond.

Organizers are calling it "Thee Hottest Event of the Summer."

The rapper teased her fans with the news Wednesday afternoon. She said the official dates would drop on March 20.

Megan Thee Stallion: Latest News

The Hot Girl Summer tour announcement comes just a month after Megan released HISS, a diss track critics have argued took aim at a number of stars, including her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine, Drake, Nicki Minaj and even Tory Lanez' supporters.

The song caused an uproar across fandoms.

Nicki Minaj's fanbase, the "Barbz," responded by doxxing the location of the cemetery where Megan Thee Stallion's mother, Holly Pete, was laid to rest, according to TMZ.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during 2023 One Music Festival at Piedmont Park on October 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Despite being known for her vivacious, carefree, confident attitude, the rapper has been more transparent lately about the ongoing problems in her life. In Nov. 2023, she shocked fans by releasing an emotional song called "Cobra." In it, she admitted to struggling with her mental health, romantic relationships and friendships after her mother and grandmother died within weeks of one another in 2019.

She also attributed her struggles to being shot by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez in 2020. The "Bongos" star was ridiculed and accused of lying about her injury. She has been vocal about the friendships she lost throughout the public-facing trial.

In 2022, she launched a website with a variety of mental health resources.

The setlist and guest list for the tour have not been released yet.