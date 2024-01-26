Justin Timberlake bringing 1st tour in 5 years to Atlanta

article

Singer, musician and actor Justin Timberlake has announced his first tour in 5 years.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour will be coming to State Farm Arena in Atlanta on June 10.

Produced by Live Nation, the first leg of his global outing will include 22 cities and kicks off on April 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC making stops across North America in Seattle, WA; Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA; Miami, FL; Chicago, IL; New York, NY; Boston, MA and more before wrapping up in Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena on July 9. Additional dates including stops in Europe and the UK will be announced soon.

Fans can expect to hear songs from his forthcoming new album Everything I Thought It Was, his latest single "Selfish" out now, and everyone’s favorite hits.

A fan club presale will begin on Jan. 29. Existing fan club members will receive a unique code via email for access to purchase tickets. Additional presales will run throughout the week.

The general onsale will begin Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. at justintimberlake.com. For tickets to the show at the award-winning State Farm Arena, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Citi is the official card of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets. Verizon will offer customers presale access for the Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow World Tour for applicable U.S dates through Verizon Up.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.

THE FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR - NORTH AMERICA 2024 DATES:

Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego*

May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

*Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable