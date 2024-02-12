Expand / Collapse search
Beck, Slightly Stoopid will headline this year's Sweetwater 420 Fest at Pullman Yards

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 2

Miles Doughty of Slightly Stoopid performs at Ironstone Amphitheatre on July 13, 2023 in Murphys, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - The lineup has been announced for this year's Sweetwater 420 Fest at Pullman Yards.

The Sweetwater Fest is known for its eclectic lineup, as well as its charitable and environmental activations, food trucks, artist market, and, of course, beer from the largest craft brewer in the Southeast.

This year's lineup showcases artists of varying genres, from alternative to rock and pop to singer-songwriter, jam, soul, and an indie.

Featured artists include headliners Beck and Slightly Stoopid, with support from Big Gigantic; Black Pumas; Gov't Mule; Trombone Shorty; Cory Wong; Grace Potter; Moe.; St. Paul & The Broken Bones; Larkin Poe; Houndmouth; Ripe; Andy Frasco & The UN; Hayes & The Heathens; Little Stranger; Papadosio; Lespecial; Couch; Fireside Collective; The Psycodelics; Emily Wolfe; Bombargo; Hedonistas, and Connor Clark & Blue Rhythm Revival. Pop chanteuse Kanika Moore and 17-year-old guitar phenom Grace Bowers will also add their talents throughout the festival, sitting in with select artists.

This year's festival will be held on the festival closest to Earth Day -- April 20 and 21.

In addition to the performers, there will be local vendors, workshops, food trucks, an artist market, and more.

Two-day GA and VIP tickets and extras are available online at www.SweetWater420Fest.com. SweetWater 420 Fest is produced by SweetWater Brewing and Pullman Yards. Visit www.SweetWater420Fest.com for the most up-to-date information.
 